German defence supplier Hensoldt prepares for September IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Buyout group KKR is
preparing for a September stock market listing of Hensoldt in a
deal potentially valuing the German defence supplier at 2.5-3
billion euros ($2.9-$3.5 bln), including debt, people close to
the matter said.
KKR is planning for Hensoldt to send out an intention to
float in late August or early September, with the Frankfurt
listing taking place about four weeks later, after initially
targeting an April initial public offering.
Market turbulence at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
led to the delay, but stock markets have recovered and Germany's
blue-chip index is back at levels recorded in late
2019.
While no firm decisions on size or valuation have been made,
KKR is expected to list 20%-30% of the company on the stock
exchange, the people said, asking not to be named.
KKR declined to comment.
The investor bought Airbus's defence electronics
business for 1.1 billion euros in 2016 and rebranded it
Hensoldt, naming it after a 19th-century German maker of
binoculars and telescopes.
Hensoldt makes military sensors, electronic warfare
equipment, avionics and optronics. It employs 5,500 staff and
last year posted 216 million euros in earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on sales of 1.14
billion euros.
It had 762 million euros in net debt as of end-2019.
This year, it is expected to post about 250 million euros in
EBITDA, a person close to the matter has said.
Hensoldt has said it intends to double its revenues by 2022,
benefiting from an expected European military spending spree.
Its high-tech cameras are used in products including
Tornado fighter jets that fly surveillance missions over Syria
and Iraq. It also supplies radar for Eurofighter jets and
periscopes for submarines and Leopard and Puma tanks.
In addition, the company makes identification systems for
combat jets, night vision devices, radar for civil air traffic
control and systems for civil and military efforts to counter
drones.
JP Morgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank
and KKR Capital Markets are organising the flotation.
