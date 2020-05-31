Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economic stimulus plan could be worth 75 billion-80 billion - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 05:36am EDT

Germany is working on a stimulus package worth 75 billion-80 billion euros (67.26 billion pounds-72.12 billion pounds) to support economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, weekly Bild am Sonntag reported.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition would stump up more than 60 billion euros, while the country's regional states would shoulder the rest, the paper reported.

The government was not immediately available for comment.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the co-governing Social Democrats (SPD) and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier from Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) are expected to present the stimulus programme next week.

The scheme could include tax cuts, cash handouts to families, additional funds for small companies, debt relief for municipalities and subsidies for the car industry, according to proposals from various policy makers.

Europe's largest economy is expected to plunge into its steepest recession since World War Two. The new fiscal stimulus package comes on top of a 750 billion-euro rescue package agreed in March.

Wolfgang Schaeuble, president of the German parliament, on Sunday called for the stimulus plan to focus on climate policy, digitization and innovation.

"It is crucial not just to announce large sums of money, but to do the right thing", he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

"Some people think that climate policy must now take a back seat. But that cannot be seriously advocated," he said, adding that cash incentives for new cars would be "unimaginative".

He echoed comments from some industry groups which have spoken out against bonuses for new cars, after France introduced such a scheme.

The president of the VDMA association of German engineering firms, Carl Martin Welcker, told FAS: "Purchase premiums for cars and comparable individual subsidies discriminate against other products and generate windfall profits."

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aMikhail Mishustin signs resolution on reimbursement of self-emlpoyed tax
PU
06:05aPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Government broadens agrarians' access to soft loans
PU
05:45aDemocrats Stick With Tax-Rise Policies as They Make Plans for 2021 Majority
DJ
05:40aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
05:36aGerman economic stimulus plan could be worth 75 billion-80 billion - paper
RE
05:09aCanada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures
RE
04:46aCongo suspends board and management of state diamond miner MIBA
RE
04:20aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Role in Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism
PU
04:15aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa engages with SANEF
PU
03:48aEgyptian hotels reopened with reduced occupancy are nearly full - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
3MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Main events scheduled for Monday, June 1
4LG CHEM, LTD. : LG CHEM : Probe blames safety lapses for deadly India gas leak
5YouTube Entrepreneur Matt Par to Host a Free Training Webinar That Will Help Millennials Monetize Their Cha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group