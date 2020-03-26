German economy could shrink by 10% this year due to coronavirus - IW
03/26/2020 | 06:04am EDT
The German economy could shrink by 10% this year due to coronavirus in a worst case scenario whereby the lockdown continues until the end of June, the German Economic Institute (IW) predicted on Thursday.
"The industrial sector would be hit harder with an 18% decline. In this case, the crisis could continue until the end of the year," IW said.
