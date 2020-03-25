Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economy could shrink by as much as 20% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:38am EDT
Containers are loaded on freight trains at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen near Hamburg

German business morale tumbled in March to its lowest level since 2009, a survey showed on Wednesday, with an Ifo institute economist saying Europe's largest economy could contract by as much as 20% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The Ifo institute said final results from its March survey showed that its business climate index slumped to 86.1 from 96.0 in February.

"This is the steepest fall recorded since German reunification and the lowest value since July 2009," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"The German economy is in shock," Fuest said, adding that business expectations in particular had darkened as never before while companies' assessment of their current situation also worsened sharply.

In the service sector, the business climate indicator posted its steepest drop since the data was first collected in 2005, Ifo said.

In manufacturing, the index fell to its lowest level since August 2009, with the sub-index for expectations posting the steepest drop in 70 years of industry surveys, Ifo said.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters that the German economy could contract by between 5% and 20% this year depending on the length of the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Wohlrabe added he expected there to be a severe recession in Europe's largest economy that would last for at least two quarters.

The government expects gross domestic product to shrink by roughly 5% this year due to the outbreak.

The Ifo figures chimed with Markit's survey among purchasing managers released on Tuesday that showed Germany's service sector suffered a record contraction in March, pushing down overall business activity to the lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Rene Wagner; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Thomas Escritt)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aUK house price growth slowed in January - ONS
RE
05:56aGERMAN MINISTER : We must prevent sale or break-up of our key firms
RE
05:51aWalmart taps Sameer Aggarwal as CEO of Indian unit, says in touch with suppliers
RE
05:46aJapan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP - Nikkei
RE
05:45aAgainst Coronavirus, the Fed's Banking Stress Test Doesn't Look So Bad
DJ
05:38aGerman economy could shrink by as much as 20% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo
RE
05:35aFutures rise as Washington reaches deal on $2 trillion aid package
RE
05:29aAfreximbank creates $3 bln pandemic credit facility for Africa
RE
05:28aGermany's Ifo Index Slumps Even More Than Initially Estimated in March
DJ
05:25aGerman economy could shrink by 5-20% this year - Ifo economist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3SMCP S.A : SMCP S A : - 2019 FY Results
4S&P 500 : China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group