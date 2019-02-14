Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economy likely to see moderate growth in 2019 - ZEW chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:16am EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy will probably expand moderately this year and likely achieve around 1 percent growth, the head of the ZEW economic institute said.

German companies are grappling with a cooling global economy and trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's 'America First' policies. The risk that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal in March is another uncertainty.

The German economy stalled in the final quarter of last year, narrowly escaping recession as the fallout from global trade disputes and Brexit threaten to derail a decade-long expansion in Europe's economic powerhouse.

Germany's economy grew at its weakest rate in five years in 2018. Growth is forecast to shrink further to 1 percent this year, and the country faces a budget shortfall of around 25 billion euros by 2023.

"The most likely scenario is that there is moderate growth," ZEW President Achim Wambach told Reuters. "The forecasts of around 1 percent growth for 2019 are realistic."

"Order books are still well filled. But expectations are deteriorating," he said, pointing to concerns about Britain's forthcoming exit from the European Union and trade disputes.

"A hard Brexit doesn't help anyone," he added. "I think the negotiating parties see it that way too and will come to a solution."

Wambach also welcomed movement in global trade disputes, with U.S. and Chinese officials due to meet for talks on Thursday and Friday in a push to de-escalate a tariff war ahead of a March 1 deadline for a deal.

"There are positive signals: Europe is negotiating with the United States, the United States is negotiating with China," he said.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker and Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aBrexit, trade disputes causing uncertainty for German economy - ministry
RE
05:08aGerman companies face difficulties in preparing for Brexit - DIHK
RE
05:06aAustria's competition authority launches probe into Amazon
RE
05:04aU.S. group says Trump trade tariffs cost businesses $2.7 billion in November
RE
05:00aEUROZONE : Flash GDP as estimates at 0.2%
04:57aBOE'S VLIEGHE : Rate Cut Is More Likely Than a Rise in Event of No-Deal Brexit
DJ
04:51aALIBABA : Ant Financial says agrees to buy UK-based currency exchange WorldFirst
RE
04:50aKremlin - Russia's economy can weather new U.S. sanctions
RE
04:29aNorway court rules in Oslo's favour in snow crab case with implication for oil
RE
04:27aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : receives ECONEC Delegation ahead of Nigeria's 2019 General Election
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : rebuffs reported calls to cut investment unit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.