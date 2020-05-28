Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

The German economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis before growing by 10.2% in 2021, the Ifo Institute said on Thursday in its latest update.

On average, businesses expected operations to return to normal in nine months after severe lockdowns in the second quarter, Ifo said. Under this scenario, the economy would shrink 12.4% in the second quarter of this year.

A slew of recent surveys suggests Europe's largest economy is slowly recovering after economic life was frozen in late March to contain the coronavirus pandemic, but the latest data underlines the unprecedented impact.

Under a worst-case scenario in which a return to normal took 16 months, the economy would shrink 9.3% this year and grow 9.5% the next. The most benign scenario had companies recovering in five months, with the economy shrinking by just 3.9% and growing 7.4% next year.

All three scenarios, based on business sentiment as well as production, turnover and foreign trade data, assumed a gradual relaxation of restrictions from the end of April.

Some businesses were braced for a longer, more painful recovery, however: in particular the aviation sector expected normalisation to take 16 months. The travel, hospitality and carmaking sectors also expected lengthier recovery periods.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aAsian stocks turn red as Hong Kong tensions sour mood
RE
02:16aGerman economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo
RE
02:15aAsian stocks turn red as Hong Kong tensions sour mood
RE
02:12aAsian stocks turn red as Hong Kong tensions sour mood
RE
02:03aTrump's executive order targets political bias at Twitter and Facebook
RE
01:43aThe committee retains the CBR at 7.00pc
PU
01:23aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Superannuation early-access scams fact sheet
PU
01:21aDollar stands its ground as Hong Kong tensions weigh
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3APPLE INC. : Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro -- Update
4FLEX LNG LTD. : Flex LNG Q1, 2020 Earnings Release
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Gum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as U.S. consumers order online amid COVID-19 c..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group