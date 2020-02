DIW said Germany's gross domestic product in the first quarter would grow by just 0.1% compared to the previous quarter.

"So far, however, the corona effect has been unclear and cannot be quantified," DIW Economic Director Claus Michelsen said in a statement.

He said German industry would be particularly affected if a global outbreak of the virus led to supply disruption for wholesale products sourced from China.

