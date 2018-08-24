Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economy powers on, but state still slow to spend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:02pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The new headquarters of HeidelbergCement are seen under construction in Heidelberg

BERLIN (Reuters) - All sectors of the German economy grew in the second quarter, data showed, with robust domestic activity helping to cushion against risks to exports from an uncertain global trade outlook.

Construction and state spending expanded the most, both up 0.6 percent quarter on quarter - but the head of one economic institute said a record public sector surplus meant government investments should be rising more rapidly.

Friday's Federal Statistics Office figures, which matched a preliminary overall growth reading of 0.5 percent, confirmed Europe's largest economy's increasing reliance on domestic drivers.

Private consumption extended its growth run to six straight quarters, reflecting steady falls in unemployment during what has been a long phase of economic recovery.

That surge has fuelled criticism of Berlin by its euro zone partners for not helping their economies by spending more of its budget surplus on investments.

Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba said Friday's data should help counter that view.

"Defying the often-heard international criticism, the economy is already showing a very balanced growth model," he wrote in a note to clients. It had delivered "a full strike", with all sectors growing.

But after the data also showed the overall public sector surplus soared to a record high of 48.1 billion euros ($55.0 billion) in the first half of the year, the president of the DIW economics institute added his voice to the calls for more investments.

"The massive surplus and tax revenues for the government are a source of envy," Marcel Fratzscher wrote on Twitter. "A smart investment offensive in infrastructure, education and innovation is necessary."

BLUE SKIES FOR NOW

Social Democrat Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has defended his decision to follow in the footsteps of his conservative predecessor, Wolfgang Schaeuble, with no new debt and limited public spending.

Other critics say that, given the less robust export sector, the government should also approve tax relief for families beyond the 10 billion euros a year it granted in June.

"The state needs to give taxpayers something back," said Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder. "The middle class needs to have more money in its pockets," he told the RND newspaper group.

Germany's economy has traditionally been dominated by exports. That sector's prominence has declined in recent quarters, and trade disputes between the United States and many of its largest commercial partners, including the European Union, risk diminishing its influence further.

Stefan Kipar of BayernLB said he saw no signs of that yet, however.

"It's encouraging to see that investments did not decline. And we don't see an export weakness," he wrote in a note to clients.

Imports rose 1.7 percent in the second quarter while exports gained 0.7 percent, resulting in net trade deducting 0.4 percentage points from growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, agreed last month to defer imposing levies on cars imported from the bloc while the two sides negotiate over other trade issues.

A larger scale trade row between the United States and China could also harm Germany, many of whose manufacturers rely on growth in the world's two largest economies.

Further clouding the outlook for Germany are U.S. sanctions on smaller trade partners Turkey and Russia, and the risk of Britain leaving the EU next year without a negotiated deal.

"Many potential risks (lie) ahead but at least for now, there is only one good reaction to today's growth data: enjoy and savour," ING Diba's Brzeski said.

(Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and John Stonestreet)

By Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pTurkish lira firms against dollar as U.S. standoff drags on
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09pConservatives split again by Hammond's Brexit warning
RE
01:02pGerman economy powers on, but state still slow to spend
RE
01:02pDEFRA UK DEPARTMENT FOR ENVIRONMENT FOOD AN : International Trade Secretary signs major deal allowing export of UK seed potatoes to China
PU
01:01p1MDB investigators file charges against wanted Malaysian Jho Low
RE
12:59pOil rises as U.S. sanctions on Iran cloud supply outlook
RE
12:58pWeaker Dollar Boosts Oil Prices
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.