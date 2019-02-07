Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economy to grow by 0.9 percent in 2019, outlook clouded - DIHK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The 'Europacity' construction site is pictured in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce on Thursday slashed its 2019 growth forecast for the German economy to 0.9 percent from 1.7 percent, pointing to growing headwinds from abroad for Europe's biggest economy.

"Companies' outlook is getting clouded. Business expectations have significantly deteriorated in all economic sectors," DIHK said in its latest business survey.

"Global trade conflicts are slowing business development, especially in the industrial sector," the DIHK said, adding that business morale in domestically driven sectors such as construction and services remained relatively high.

The DIHK's survey of around 27,000 managers - the biggest of its kind in Germany - found that business morale worsened in terms of current conditions and outlook.

Asked about the biggest threat for future business, most companies pointed to a shortage of skilled labour.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:10aGerman economy may only grow 0.7 percent in 2019 if exports to Britain fall - DIHK
RE
04:07aECB sees slower growth momentum ahead - Bulletin
RE
04:05aUK house price growth cools again in January - Halifax
RE
04:04aWorld food prices rise in January - U.N. FAO
RE
04:01aEuro falls after weak German data revives recession fears
RE
03:59aEuro falls after weak German data revives recession fears
RE
03:54aBrexit, global slowdown to weigh on Bank of England
RE
03:46aNigerian court adjourns MTN case until Mar. 26
RE
03:37aForeigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week ending Feb. 1
RE
03:33aGerman economy to grow by 0.9 percent in 2019, outlook clouded - DIHK
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3ETHANOL : LONG, STRANGE TRIP: How U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Annual report 2018
5APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.