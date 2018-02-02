Log in
News : Economy & Forex
German exports in August 2018: +2.2% on August 2017

0
10/09/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Exports, August 2018
105.2 billion euros
-0.1% on the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
+2.2% on the same month a year earlier
Imports, August 2018
88.1 billion euros
-2.7% on the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
+6.2% on the same month a year earlier
Foreign trade balance, August 2018:
17.2 billion euros
18.3 billion euros (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
Current account of the Deutsche Bundesbank, August 2018
15.3 billion euros

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN - Germany exported goods to the value of 105.2 billion euros and imported goods to the value of 88.1 billion euros in August 2018. Based on provisional data, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that German exports in August 2018 increased by 2.2% and imports by 6.2% on August 2017. After calendar and seasonal adjustment, exports were down 0.1% and imports 2.7% compared with July 2018.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 17.2 billion euros in August 2018. In August 2017, the surplus amounted to +20.0 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of 18.3 billion euros in August 2018.

According to provisional results of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of 15.3 billion euros in August 2018, which takes into account the balances of trade in goods including supplementary trade items (+18.2 billion euros), services (-5.6 billion euros), primary income (+6.5 billion euros) and secondary income (-3.8 billion euros). In August 2017, the German current account showed a surplus of 17.8 billion euros.
In August 2018, Germany exported goods to the value of 59.3 billion euros to the Member States of the European Union (), while it imported goods to the value of 48.3 billion euros from those countries. Compared with August 2017, exports to the countries increased by 1.2%, and imports from those countries by 5.2%. Goods to the value of 36.4 billion euros (+1.3%) were dispatched to the Euro area countries in August 2018, while the value of the goods received from those countries was 31.4 billion euros (+7.2%). In August 2018, goods to the value of 22.9 billion euros (+1.1%) were exported to countries not belonging to the Euro area, while the value of the goods imported from those countries was 17.0 billion euros (+1.8%).

Exports of goods to countries outside the European Union (third countries) amounted to 45.9 billion euros in August 2018, while imports from those countries totalled 39.7 billion euros. Compared with August 2017, exports to third countries increased by 3.5% and imports from those countries by 7.2%.

Item August January
to
August 		July August January
to
August
2018 2017
1 According to calculations of the Deutsche Bundesbank
Foreign trade
1 Exports 105.2 879.0 111.0 103.0 843.8
2 Imports 88.1 723.1 94.5 83.0 683.7
3 Foreign trade balance (1-2) 17.2 155.9 16.5 20.0 160.1
Transition to trade in goods 1
4 Supplementary trade items 1.0 14.7 1.9 1.5 15.6
Current account balances 1
5 Trade in goods (3+4) 18.2 170.6 18.4 21.5 175.7
6 Services -5.6 -14.1 -4.3 -5.4 -17.1
7 Primary income 6.5 37.5 5.6 5.2 35.7
8 Secondary income -3.8 -28.3 -4.7 -3.5 -36.5
Current account (5+6+7+8) 15.3 165.7 15.1 17.8 157.7
Item August
2018 		January
to
August
2018 		change on
August
2017 		January
to
August
2017
billion euro %
Total exports 105.2 879.0 2.2 4.2
including:
Member States 59.3 520.5 1.2 5.2
Euro-zone 36.4 329.1 1.3 6.1
Non-euro-zone 22.9 191.4 1.1 3.7
Third countries 45.9 358.6 3.5 2.7
Total imports 88.1 723.1 6.2 5.8
including:
Member States 48.3 413.4 5.2 6.4
Euro-zone 31.4 269.3 7.2 7.0
Non-euro-zone 17.0 144.1 1.8 5.3
Third countries 39.7 309.7 7.2 4.9
Year Month Exports Imports
original value calendar and seasonally
adjusted value 1 		original value calendar and seasonally
adjusted value 1
value in
billion euros 		change on the same
month of the
previous year
in % 		value in
billion euros 		change on
previous month
in % 		value in
billion euros 		change on the same
month of the
previous year
in % 		value in
billion euros 		change on
previous month
in %
1 Using CensusX-12-ARIMA
2017 January 98.6 11.1 103.0 2.2 84.0 11.7 84.3 2.6
February 102.3 3.7 105.4 2.3 82.4 3.7 84.2 -0.2
March 118.2 11.0 105.2 -0.2 93.0 14.8 85.9 2.1
April 100.9 -3.0 106.2 0.9 83.1 5.5 86.4 0.6
May 110.5 14.2 107.4 1.1 88.7 16.3 87.1 0.7
June 107.2 1.0 105.3 -2.0 85.1 3.7 84.5 -3.0
July 103.1 7.6 105.5 0.3 84.4 9.6 86.1 1.9
August 103.0 7.3 107.9 2.3 83.0 8.2 86.7 0.7
September 110.3 4.4 107.5 -0.4 86.4 5.5 85.8 -1.0
October 108.0 6.9 107.4 -0.1 89.2 8.5 87.3 1.8
November 116.3 8.1 110.8 3.2 92.8 8.3 88.8 1.6
December 100.5 3.5 110.7 -0.1 82.5 4.7 89.6 0.9

2018

January 107.1 8.6 110.5 -0.2 89.9 7.0 89.4 -0.2
February 104.7 2.4 108.0 -2.3 86.5 4.9 88.3 -1.3
March 116.1 -1.8 109.5 1.4 91.5 -1.6 87.9 -0.4
April 110.2 9.3 109.4 -0.2 89.8 8.2 89.8 2.1
May 109.1 -1.3 111.2 1.7 89.0 0.4 90.4 0.6
June 115.6 7.8 111.3 0.1 93.8 10.3 92.0 1.8
July 111.0 7.7 110.4 -0.8 94.5 12.0 94.5 2.8
August 105.2 2.2 110.3 -0.1 88.1 6.2 92.0 -2.7

First detailed provisional results by country of origin/country of destination and by chapter of the Commodity Classification for Foreign Trade Statistics as well as a comparative table based on the country of origin/country of consignment concepts are available for downloading (only in German).

For further information:
Foreign trade,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 24 75,
contact form

Press release in other language

to the top

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:03 UTC
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
