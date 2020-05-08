Log in
German exports plunge in March as coronavirus crisis hits demand

05/08/2020 | 02:15am EDT
Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg

German exports slumped in March as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand for goods from Europe's biggest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports dived 11.8% on the month while imports fell by 5.1%. The trade surplus shrank to 12.8 billion euros ($13.88 billion) from a downwardly revised 21.4 billion euros in the prior month, the Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 5% and saw imports down 4%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 18.9 billion euros.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

