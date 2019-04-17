Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German government slashes 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:14am EDT
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier addresses a news conference to present the 2019 spring outlook of the German economy in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government cut its 2019 growth forecast for the second time within three months on Wednesday, reflecting a worsening slowdown in Europe's largest economy driven by a recession in the manufacturing sector.

German exporters are struggling with weaker demand from abroad, trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies and business uncertainty caused by Britain's planned departure from the European Union.

The difficult trade environment means that Germany's vibrant domestic demand, helped by record-high employment, inflation-busting pay hikes and low borrowing costs, is expected to be the main driver of growth this year and next.

The government now expects gross domestic product growth of 0.5 percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters when presenting the government's spring forecast.

In January, the government had cut its growth estimate to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent previously.

For 2020, the government now envisages a consumption-driven rebound with economic expansion of 1.5 percent.

Altmaier said the slowing world economy, trade disputes and Brexit uncertainty were weighing on the German economy. Domestic factors include the introduction of new car emission regulations (WLTP) and unusually low Rhine water levels which have led to supply and production bottlenecks in the industrial sector.

Reflecting Germany's vibrant domestic economy, import growth is expected to surpass export growth in both 2019 and 2020 which will is likely to reduce the large trade surplus further.

"The current account surplus will continue to shrink continuously and will go down to 6.4 percent (of GDP) in 2020," the economy ministry said in its spring forecast.

The government's introduced fiscal measures such as higher child benefits and increased pensions for mothers will give the economy an additional boost this year, Altmaier said.

Altmaier called on the centre-left Social Democrats, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, to support tax cuts for companies and agree on refraining from any measures that could burden the private sector.

While rejecting calls from France and other allies for a consumption-oriented fiscal stimulus package, Altmaier said the government should now focus on supporting companies by cutting red tape and lowering corporate levies.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Meeting with the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France
PU
06:38aWTO BOEING DISPUTE : EU issues preliminary list of U.S. products considered for countermeasures
PU
06:38aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 17 / 04 / 2019
PU
06:35aLBA Ware to Exhibit in Innovation Alley at Second Annual FinTech South Conference
SE
06:33aCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Shippers' and Forwarders' Associations Commit to Accelerating Logistics Emissions Footprinting and Reduction
PU
06:33aBDSI BUNDESVERBAND DER DEUTSCHEN SÜßW : CAOBISCO Statistical Bulletin published
PU
06:31aRICHARD LI : Chief executive of China's JD.com back in spotlight over civil suit accusation of rape
RE
06:19aAramco plans to buy Shell's stake in Saudi refining JV - sources
RE
06:16aMalaysian assets slide as index review stokes outflow fears
RE
06:14aGerman government slashes 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About