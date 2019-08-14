Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German growth outlook remains subdued due to trade conflicts, Brexit - ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:17am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's growth outlook remains clouded as manufacturers are hit by escalating trade conflicts, Brexit uncertainty and other geopolitical crises, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"The outlook remains subdued for the time being. Trade conflicts have recently worsened and the prospects for an orderly Brexit have not improved," the economy ministry said in its monthly report.

Industrial orders data and sentiment indicators are currently not pointing to the sector providing positive impetus in the coming months, the ministry said.

But it added that domestic demand remained robust thanks to rising incomes and fiscal stimulus.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.9261 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of roundwood purchased in June 2019 about 39% lower than in June 2018
PU
05:02aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of construction put in place in June lower than in May 2019
PU
05:01aEUROZONE : Industrial Production worse than estimates at -1.6%
05:01aEUROZONE : Flash GDP as estimates at 0.2%
04:54aU.K. Inflation Ticked Up in July
DJ
04:53aDOLLAR INDEX : Chinese yuan surrenders some gains; yen climbs as growth fears return
RE
04:44aUK inflation unexpectedly overshoots BoE target in July
RE
04:29aSterling near three-year lows before price data
RE
04:27aShrinking German economy 'on edge of recession' as exports stutter
RE
04:26aChina's Economy Weakens on Several Fronts as Trade War Rages
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2Oil prices fall as China economic data disappoints, U.S. inventories gain
3SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group