German growth seen slowing in third quarter on car registration bottlenecks

0
10/15/2018 | 10:13am CEST

BERLIN (Reuters) - German growth is likely to be slower in the third quarter, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, citing as a reason bottlenecks in the car sector stemming from the introduction of new pollution standards known as WLTP.

"As the registration bottlenecks gradually clear economic growth is likely to accelerate again in the fourth quarter," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0
