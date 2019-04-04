Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German industrial orders slump 4.2 percent in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:40am EDT
A German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp worker controls a blast furnace in Duisburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell at their sharpest rate in more than two years in February as they were hit by a slump in foreign demand, compounding worries that Europe's largest economy had a weak start to the year.

Contracts for German goods slumped by 4.2 percent, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday. That compared to a fall of 2.1 percent in January, revised from a drop of 2.6 percent.

The unexpected fall was the sharpest since January 2017 and confounded forecasts for a 0.3 percent increase.

"Awful new order data suggests that German industry is still suffering from Brexit woes and global uncertainties," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

Concern about the weakness of the manufacturing sector is clouding the outlook for Germany's economy, which faces headwinds from a slowing world economy, international trade disputes and the threat of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

"In the coming months, a subdued industrial economy is to be expected, especially because of a lack of foreign demand," said the ministry in a statement.

Data showed that foreign orders were down 6.0 percent in February, with a 7.9 percent drop from non-euro zone countries and a 2.9 percent decrease within the euro zone. Domestic contracts slipped by 1.6 percent.

Germany's leading economic institutes have cut their 2019 growth forecast for Germany to 0.8 percent from a previous estimate of 1.9 percent, two sources familiar with the report to be presented on Thursday told Reuters.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Hydraulic Workover Unit Market worth $12.0 billion by 2024
PU
02:43aTENCENT : Closes Asia's Biggest Dollar-Bond Sale in a Year
DJ
02:42aAsian shares struggle near eight-month highs on trade jitters
RE
02:42aGerman Manufacturing Orders Collapsed in February
DJ
02:40aGerman industrial orders slump 4.2 percent in February
RE
02:37aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : pushes for smarter, more productive cities
PU
02:30aRAGE WITHIN THE MACHINE : Brexit headline blizzard overloads FX algos
RE
02:27aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : IPM Investment in Indian Potato Market
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit plans bid for Commerzbank
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
4BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
5UNICREDIT SPA : UniCredit Prepares Rival Bid for Commerzbank -FT
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About