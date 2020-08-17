Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German industry welcomes Scholz's proposal to extend short-time work scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 07:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Entrance of an employment office is pictured in Berlin

German industry on Monday welcomed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's proposal to double the period over which state aid is paid under a government short-time working scheme to prevent unemployment surging further during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short-time work, also known as Kurzarbeit, allows employers to switch employees to working fewer hours or even none during an economic downturn. It aims to stop immediate shocks such as the coronavirus crisis from leading into mass unemployment.

Under the scheme, companies can apply for state aid to keep skilled workers on the payroll despite a lack of orders and avoid lay-offs for a limited time of currently up to 12 months, with the government paying two-thirds of the lost net income.

The scope of the scheme, instituted years before coronavirus, was widened in March as the pandemic hit and now Scholz wants to extend its cover to 24 months, as its effects on the economy could be long-lasting.

The VDMA engineering association said the instrument was saving many jobs, as it did during the financial crisis in 2009.

"That's why Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is on the right track if he wants to extend the period for receiving short-time work allowance to 24 months," said the association.

Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper he wanted to give workers and companies more planning security and ensure their personal safety as the pandemic would not "simply go away" in the next few weeks.

"Companies and employees need a clear signal from the government: We will go with you all the way through the crisis so that no one is laid off without any need," Scholz said.

The Kurzarbeit extension is expected to cost the government up to 10 billion euros (9 billion pounds).

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are generally cautious when it comes to extending state aid instruments but her spokesman said that she was generally open to Scholz's idea, adding coalition parties would now discuss the details.

The Social Democrats, Merkel's coalition partners, last week picked Scholz as their chancellor candidate for next year's election. He could replace Merkel as chancellor, depending on who the conservatives choose to run and how the Greens fare during the election campaign.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aChina's JD.com reports quarterly revenue above estimates
RE
07:44aROSS : U.S. IS EAGER FOR CHINA TO CONTINUE BUYING AMERICAN FARM PRODUCTS - FOX BUSINESS Interview
RE
07:43aU.s. commerce secretary ross tells fox business trump administration is "closing loopholes" to prevent huawei from getting access to u.s. technology
RE
07:41aChina's JD.com reports quarterly revenue above estimates
RE
07:30aGerman industry welcomes Scholz's proposal to extend short-time work scheme
RE
07:25aSterling driven by dollar ahead of new round of Brexit talks
RE
07:23aPlatts launches price assessments for European sustainable aviation fuel
RE
07:20aUS Pharmaceutical Corporation® Introduces Patented Hylafem® pH Vaginal Suppositories Consisting of Boric Acid in a Probiotic Blend
SE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group