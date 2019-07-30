Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German inflation eases unexpectedly, hits lowest since 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:38am EDT
A construction site is reflected on a skyscraper facade in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation slowed unexpectedly in July to hit the lowest level since November 2016, data showed on Tuesday, likely to lend support to doves among ECB policymakers who want to inject more monetary stimulus into the single currency bloc.

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.1% year-on-year after an increase of 1.5% in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The July reading undershot a Reuters forecast for 1.3% and marked the third month in a row that the inflation figure remained well below the European Central Bank's target level of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.4% after 0.3% in the previous month. That was also below market expectations.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aReconciled named one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for
SE
08:56aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapse Continues As Sterling Reaches New Two-year Low
DJ
08:50aCentrica cuts dividend, CEO to step down
RE
08:49aU.S. consumer spending, prices rise moderately
RE
08:48aKenGen's latest geothermal plant adds 79 MW to grid
RE
08:46aU.S. Consumer Spending Slowed Slightly in June
DJ
08:38aGerman inflation eases unexpectedly, hits lowest since 2016
RE
08:35aSouth Africa's Eskom annual loss widens to $1.5 billion
RE
08:34aGerman Consumer Prices Rise Unexpectedly in July
DJ
08:32aTrump Warns China of Tougher Trade Deal If He Wins Second Term -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices boosted by expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group