German inflation eases unexpectedly, hits lowest since 2016

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.1% year-on-year after an increase of 1.5% in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The July reading undershot a Reuters forecast for 1.3% and marked the third month in a row that the inflation figure remained well below the European Central Bank's target level of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.4% after 0.3% in the previous month. That was also below market expectations.

