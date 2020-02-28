German inflation edges towards ECB target in February

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.7% year-on-year after posting a 1.6% increase in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Despite the acceleration, inflation remained just below the ECB's target level of close to but below 2%.

The reading was above a Reuters forecast for 1.6%.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.6% in February. That compared with the forecast for a 0.4% rise.

Earlier on Friday, two ECB policymakers said the central bank does not need to take immediate action in response to the coronavirus epidemic, confounding market bets on a rate cut.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)