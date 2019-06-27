Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German inflation rate remains well below ECB target in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People carry their shopping bags in downtown Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target level in June, preliminary data showed on Thursday, lending support to the bank's decision not to raise interest rates in the coming year.

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.3% year-on-year after increasing by the same amount in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The June reading matched a Reuters forecast. German inflation has not been lower since February 2018.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.1%, in line with market expectations.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aSingapore central bank not considering off-cycle monetary easing - statement
RE
08:28aUK discovers £26 billion in statistics review
RE
08:25aTrump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka - White House
RE
08:25aTurkey revives plan to tap 46 billion lira in central bank legal reserves - sources
RE
08:17aGerman inflation rate remains well below ECB target in June
RE
08:12aSwiss retailer Migros puts department stores up for sale
RE
08:11aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
08:09aAirlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
08:07aMorocco's BMCE Bank to raise $199 mln in share issue
RE
08:02aEU to call for help from G20 leaders in reforming WTO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About