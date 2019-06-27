German inflation rate remains well below ECB target in June

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.3% year-on-year after increasing by the same amount in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The June reading matched a Reuters forecast. German inflation has not been lower since February 2018.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.1%, in line with market expectations.

