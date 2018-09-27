Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German inflation rises more than expected in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:36pm CEST
Woman walks in the European state-of-the-art store of German electronics retailer Media-Saturn in Ingolstadt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation picked up more than expected in September to overshoot the European Central Bank's price stability target, data showed on Thursday, supporting ECB President Mario Draghi's plan to gradually wind down monetary stimulus.

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.2 percent year-on-year after 1.9 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

This beat a Reuters poll of analysts who on average had predicted 2.0 percent. The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2 percent for the single-currency bloc as a whole.

"The ECB will be pleased and should continue to follow its chosen path," KfW chief economist Joerg Zeuner said.

With price pressures building in the euro zone, the ECB plans to wrap up its unprecedented 2.6 trillion euros (2.3 trillion pounds) scheme of bond purchases by the end of the year, but keep interest rates at record lows "through the summer" of 2019.

Draghi predicted on Monday a "relatively vigorous" pick-up in underlying inflation, taken by some investors as a signal for a quicker pace in normalising policy.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.4 percent, the preliminary numbers showed. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 0.1 percent.

On a non-harmonised basis, German inflation rose by 2.3 percent year-on-year to hit the highest level since November 2011, the data showed.

Price pressures picked up on a broad basis, suggesting that the rise was also driven by core inflation and not only by the more volatile energy and food components. Germany's preliminary inflation data do not include a figure for core inflation.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pCARGILL : reports fiscal 2019 first-quarter results
PU
03:02pMore BOE Rate Hikes Likely if Economic Growth Holds Steady -Haldane
DJ
03:01pIPC Taps Cboe Global Markets to Provide Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Market Data via IPC's Connexus Cloud
PR
03:01pSydney Schaub Joins Gemini as General Counsel
BU
03:01pWorld’s First Decentralized Dark Pool Launched by Republic Protocol
BU
03:00pYes Siri, TeamSnap for iOS Has Been Optimized with Siri Shortcut Functionality
SE
02:57pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund – EGF/2018/001 NL/Financial service activities - The Netherlands - A8-0294/2018 - Committee on Budgets
PU
02:52pEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA to publish new data completeness indicators for trading venues
PU
02:51pItaly budget uncertainty returns to haunt Europe
RE
02:49pItaly budget uncertainty returns to haunt Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
2Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
3ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
4MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
5TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.