Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German inflation slows in March, dropping further below ECB goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk through Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation remained below the European Central Bank's target level for a fourth month running in March, data showed on Thursday, showing price pressures in Europe's biggest economy are still moderate despite ultra-loose monetary policy.

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.4 percent year-on-year after an increase of 1.7 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The reading, which undershot a forecast of 1.6 percent, was driven by weaker cost pressures for food and services.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.5 percent, the preliminary numbers showed. This compared with market expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent.

The European Central Bank reversed course earlier this month and put off plans to "normalise" policy, instead providing banks with even more liquidity and delaying a rate increase until next year.

Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING, said increased price transparency, competition and mobility in the services sector may break the traditional relationship between wage growth and higher prices, suppressing inflation for some time yet.

"Unfortunately, the German experience casts doubts on the ECB's view that the pass-through of higher wages on inflation has only been delayed and not derailed," Brzeski said.

(In this version of the story, Statistics Office corrects harmonised consumer price readings to 1.4 pct yr/yr (not 1.5 pct) and 0.5 pct month/month (not 0.6 pct))

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:00pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Cyberhawk secures new investors as part of global expansion plan
PU
01:00pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Oil & Gas UK welcomes Neptune Energy Seagull project announcement
PU
12:58pGerman inflation slows in March, dropping further below ECB goal
RE
12:56pUN UNITED NATIONS : Donors Must Make ‘Quantum Leap' to Transform Peacekeeping Fund into Instrument for Tackling Challenges of Today's Conflicts, Secretary-General Tells Meeting
PU
12:51pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : DG Azevêdo highlights role of trade agreements in enhancing women's empowerment
PU
12:51pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : M. Azevêdo souligne le rôle des accords commerciaux dans le renforcement de l'autonomisation des femmes
PU
12:51pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : El Director General Roberto Azevêdo destaca la función de los acuerdos comerciales para un mayor empoderamiento de las mujeres
PU
12:46pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Grassley Slams Continued Lack of Accountability for Spending at HUD Public Housing Agencies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
41&1 DRILLISCH : European shares rise on trade hopes, despite Brexit deadlock
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.