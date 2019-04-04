German institutes slash 2019 growth forecast, warn no-deal Brexit could push it lower

The institutes said the risks for the German economy had increased since the autumn, pointing to Britain's expected departure from the European Union and the trade conflict between the United States and China.

The forecasts were completed as of March 29, the date Britain was originally due to leave the European Union, when the institutes assumed that there would not be a hard Brexit.

The institutes' estimates feed into the government's own growth projections, which will be updated later this month. In January, the government forecast growth of 1.0 percent this year.

"The long-term upswing of the German economy has come to an end," Oliver Holtemoeller, one of the economists involved in the report, said.

