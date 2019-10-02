Log in
German institutes slash GDP growth forecasts, warn of high downside risks

10/02/2019 | 04:02am EDT
Construction workers are silhouetted while standing on scaffolding at the construction site of the new headquarters of the ECB during a guided media tour in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes on Wednesday slashed their growth forecasts in Europe's biggest economy for this year and next, blaming weaker global demand for manufacturing goods and increased business uncertainty amid trade disputes.

The revisions, which feed into the government's own output projections, reflect growing concerns that a slowdown in Germany driven by a recession in the export-dependent manufacturing sector could hamper the broader euro zone economy.

The institutes said they now expect the German economy to grow by 0.5% this year and 1.1% in 2020. This compared with their April estimates of 0.8% and 1.8% respectively.

"An economic crisis with a pronounced underutilisation of the German economy is ... not in sight, although the cyclical downside risks are currently high," the institutes said.

For 2021, the institutes predict a mild recovery with an economic expansion of 1.4%.

The government is due to publish its latest growth forecasts later this month. In April, it predicted growth of 0.5% for 2019 and 1.5% for 2020.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

