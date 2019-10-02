German institutes slash GDP growth forecasts, warn of high downside risks

The revisions, which feed into the government's own output projections, reflect growing concerns that a slowdown in Germany driven by a recession in the export-dependent manufacturing sector could hamper the broader euro zone economy.

The institutes said they now expect the German economy to grow by 0.5% this year and 1.1% in 2020. This compared with their April estimates of 0.8% and 1.8% respectively.

"An economic crisis with a pronounced underutilisation of the German economy is ... not in sight, although the cyclical downside risks are currently high," the institutes said.

For 2021, the institutes predict a mild recovery with an economic expansion of 1.4%.

The government is due to publish its latest growth forecasts later this month. In April, it predicted growth of 0.5% for 2019 and 1.5% for 2020.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)