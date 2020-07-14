German investor sentiment worsens slightly in July

An indicator tracking investors' economic sentiment slipped to 59.3 points, from 63.4 points the previous month. That compared with a forecast for 60.0 in a Reuters poll of economists.

"The outlook for the German economy largely remains unchanged," ZEW's President Achim Wambach said in a statement. "After a very poor second quarter, the experts expect to see a gradual increase in gross domestic product in the second half of the year and in early 2021."

A separate gauge of current conditions rose slightly to -80.9 points, from -83.1 the previous month - but was well behind the consensus forecast of -65.0 points.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)