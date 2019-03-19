Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German investors cheered by hopes of Brexit delay, trade progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 06:31am EDT
A trader works at his desk at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved by much more than expected in March, a survey by the ZEW research institute showed on Tuesday, as a potential delay to Britain's departure from the European Union buoyed sentiment.

British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly last Thursday to seek a delay in Britain's exit from the EU.

"The possible delay in the Brexit process as well as the renewed hope for a deal on the UK's withdrawal from the EU seem to have given rise to more optimism among financial market experts," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"Progress made in the negotiations between China and the U.S. to end the trade war between the two nations may also have contributed," he added.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to -3.6 from -13.4 in February. Economists had expected an increase to -11.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions dipped to 11.1 from 15.0 in the previous month. Markets had predicted a fall to 11.7.

The stronger-than-expected ZEW reading bucked a recent run of weak data on the German economy, Europe's largest, which stalled in the final quarter of last year, just skirting recession.

"Nevertheless, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany points to relatively weak growth in the first half of 2019," Wambach added.

Figures released earlier this month showed industrial orders posted their biggest drop in seven months in January, a sign that the economy had a subdued start to 2019.

Many of the country's traditionally export-focused companies have been hit hard by a cooling global economy and trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

They also face taking a hit if Britain's exit from the European Union is disorderly.

A panel of advisers to the German government on Tuesday cut its growth forecast for this year to 0.8 percent and warned risks related to Britain's departure from the EU, trade disputes and a sharper than expected slowdown in China remained high.

Christoph Schmidt, one of the advisers, said: "The German economic boom is over but a recession is not currently expected due to the robust domestic economy."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aEight people, including ex-CEO responsible for Steinhoff fraud- CEO to lawmakers
RE
06:55aOverdone? Short EU equities 'most crowded' trade for first time
RE
06:53aGermany not planning to exclude a company from 5G auction per se - Merkel
RE
06:50aVITOL BV : 2018 volumes and review
PU
06:45aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next meeting of the Committee on Budgets - Committee on Budgets
PU
06:44aGerman Economic Expectations Picked Up in March - ZEW Survey
DJ
06:42aEthiopian crash crew's voices could unlock high-stakes Boeing inquiry
RE
06:31aGerman investors cheered by hopes of Brexit delay, trade progress
RE
06:29aSterling stands tall after jobs data; Brexit delay eyed
RE
06:25aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute
4BLACKROCK INC : Standard Life Aberdeen wins 100 billion pound Lloyds mandate dispute
5SEMAPA : SEMAPA : Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.