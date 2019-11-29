German jobless falls unexpectedly in November

Data from the Federal Labour Office showed the number of people out of work fell by 16,000 to 2.266 million in seasonally adjusted terms. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 5,000, and was the biggest fall since February.

The jobless rate held steady at 5.0% - slightly above the record-low of 4.9% reached earlier this year.

"The current economic weakness is still noticeable in the labour market. All in all, however, it remains robust," said Labour Office head Detlef Scheele.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)