Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German lawmakers challenge deputy finance minister's Goldman link in bank merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outside view of the Deutsche Bank and the Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lawmakers on Monday criticized deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies and Goldman Sachs, alleging a conflict of interest in the U.S. investment bank advising state-backed Commerzbank on a possible merger with Deutsche Bank.

Kukies, who was formerly co-head of Goldman Sachs in Germany, left the Wall Street firm a year ago to become deputy German finance minister.

Kukies has since advocated a merger between Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, which unions warn could mean up to 30,000 job cuts, people familiar with the matter say.

Goldman Sachs is advising Commerzbank on the $28 billion plus deal deliberations, people familiar with the matter said.

"It's a conflict of interest," Fabio De Masi, a prominent leftist lawmaker in the German parliament, said, pointing to the state's 15 percent stake in Commerzbank.

A spokesman for Kukies told Reuters there was no conflict of interest and that he had worked in the trading department at Goldman Sachs, which was "strictly separated" from bankers who advised on mergers.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

"In his 17 years at Goldman Sachs, Joerg Kukies exclusively worked for the sales and trading sector with no responsibility for the advisory/mergers and acquisitions section," the spokesman for Kukies said.

Although confirmation of merger talks between Germany's two largest banks, following months of speculation, has boosted their share prices, it has also triggered opposition and concerns over the impact on employment.

The issue is a highly emotive one in Germany and in its Tuesday edition, top-selling tabloid newspaper Bild raised a question mark over Kukie's future in the government.

"When 30,000 jobs are on the line, the government must avoid the impression of a conflict of interest," De Masi added.

This was echoed by Danyal Bayaz, a German parliamentarian and finance expert from the country’s Green party.

"In the financial crisis, we saw that government and finance were too interconnected. Ten years later, we don't want to have the same. We want a strict separation from politics and industry," Bayaz said.

"It is important to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest," he added.

(This story removes extraneous words from first paragraph)

(Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By John O'Donnell and Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK 4.15% 8.14 Delayed Quote.12.19%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 2.12% 202.47 Delayed Quote.18.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:40pGOVERNMENT OF GRENADA : Mar. 18 2019 Changes in petroleum prices - March 2019
PU
06:30pCITY OF CLAYTON OH : 2019 Curb & Gutter Request for Bids
PU
06:25pTAD TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF DAIRYMEN : Texas milk boom elevates state dairy profile
PU
06:15pTop Atlanta Realtor Debra Johnston Offers a Rare Luxury New York Style 18,537 square-foot Estate
SE
06:14pAlan Krueger, economic adviser to Obama and Clinton, takes own live at 58
RE
06:12pGerman lawmakers challenge deputy finance minister's Goldman link in bank merger
RE
05:50pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Headquarters Exhibition on Slavery in New York to Mark International Day for Victims of Transatlantic Slave Trade, 21 March-8 April
PU
05:50pINNOVATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CHILD LABOUR : ENEZA Education, Nest...
PU
05:35pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : SheTrades export workshop for Nigerian women entrepreneurs
PU
05:35pMICHIGAN SUGAR : Sweet Shot of the Game promotion nets 3,775 pounds of sugar for Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.