Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German manufacturing downturn drags into final quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee of German car manufacturer Porsche works on a windshield of a sports car at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in October as demand at home and from outside the euro zone weakened, suggesting a manufacturing downturn will continue to hold back growth in Europe's largest economy in the final quarter.

Contracts for German-made goods were down 0.4% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said on Thursday. That undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise.

"The German industry is still stuck in the vale of tears," VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said, adding that a growing number of companies were applying for state aid to keep well-trained staff but put them on short-time work.

The reading for September was revised up to an increase of 1.5% from a previously reported 1.3%.

The economy ministry said that industrial orders had stabilised in recent months, with business expectations also developing a bit more favourably.

"However, activity in the manufacturing industry is still weak. The manufacturing outlook for the final quarter therefore remains subdued," it said.

Industrial orders from domestic clients fell 3.2% while demand from customers outside the euro zone dropped 4.1%, the data showed. Orders from other euro zone countries jumped 11.1%, helped by bulk orders.

Without bulk orders, overall industrial orders fell 1.4% in October.

Demand was particularly weak for capital goods such as machines and equipment, whereas orders for consumer and intermediate goods edged up, the data showed.

The German economy skirted a recession in the third quarter as consumers, exports and state spending drove a 0.1% expansion from July through September, following a 0.2% contraction in the previous three months.

The country's export-dependent manufacturers are struggling with weaker foreign demand, tariff disputes sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy and business uncertainty linked to Britain's delayed departure from the European Union.

Gitzel also pointed to the struggling automobile industry, which he said had become an "enormous burden" for the economy as a whole.

German car companies are having trouble adjusting to stricter regulation following an emissions-cheating scandal and managing a broader shift away from combustion engines towards electric cars.

The automobile industry body VDA said on Wednesday it expected car sales to remain sluggish next year and companies to cut more job cuts as a result.

"Hopes of a stabilization of incoming orders have ... been dampened noticeably," Commerzbank analyst Christoph Weil said.

Manufacturing is likely to slow the economy down in the coming months which means that the economy as a whole will probably only stagnate in the fourth quarter, he added.

By Michael Nienaber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aChina maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S
RE
04:29aDollar near one-month low after weak data, rally in pound and euro
RE
04:27aChina signs 30 billion yuan currency swap with Macau for three years
RE
04:24aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
04:24aIndia's Central Bank Stands Pat Despite Pleas From Business, Policy Makers -- Update
DJ
04:23aIG Group sees lower first half revenue as tighter regulations weigh
RE
04:22aSouth Africa Q3 current account deficit narrows to 3.7% of GDP
RE
04:19aWorld food prices surge in November, lifted by meat, vegetable oils - U.N. FAO
RE
04:15aNikkei rallies on renewed trade hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
04:12aRussian energy minister wants to continue cooperation with Saudi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
5Investors urge Big Oil to follow 'poster child' Repsol's climate pledge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group