Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German manufacturing sector remains in contraction in August - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 03:58am EDT
A steel-worker is pictured at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's export-dependent manufacturing sector remained in contraction in August, a survey showed on Monday, as weaker demand pushed companies to scale back production and cut jobs.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy, rose slightly to 43.5, remaining below the 50.0 mark separating growth from contraction for an eight month in a row.

The figure was below a flash reading of 43.6 and close to July's seven-year low reading.

Lower demand, especially for capital and intermediate goods, was behind the continued weakness in the sector. Manufacturers also cited reduced demand from the car industry, which is facing lower sales.

The survey also showed that sentiment about future output fell to a record low, pointing to pessimism among manufacturers.

As a result, manufacturers sped up job cuts, which reached the fastest rate since July 2012.

"The slump in Germany's manufacturing sector goes on and, with no light at the end of the tunnel just yet, the number of goods producers cutting staff continues to rise, boding ill for domestic demand," said Phil Smith, principle economist at IHS Markit.

"Manufacturing is now not only in recession, but the PMI data also point to deflationary forces building with regard to producer prices as supply outstrips demand."

Data published last week showed a rise in unemployment in August, eroding a pillar of growth that has helped support an economy whose traditionally powerful export engine is weakening and that could well slip into recession in the current quarter.

With its sales abroad hit by a worsening trade climate, a global economic slowdown and an increasingly chaotic run-up to Brexit, the bulk of Germany's growth momentum is been generated domestically - a dependency that leaves it exposed to any weakening of the jobs market.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.35% 0.90669 Delayed Quote.0.54%
IHS MARKIT LTD -0.02% 65.61 Delayed Quote.36.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aEGYPT'S FUEL SUBSIDY BILL FALLS TO AROUND $5.15 BLN IN FY 2018-2019 : senior official
RE
04:22aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Annual Gross Domestic Product
PU
04:22aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Quarterly Gross Domestic Product
PU
04:18aRussian court orders seizure of stake in bank in dispute with Baring Vostok
RE
04:17aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : Ryozo Himino appointed Chair of the FSB's Standing Committee on Supervisory and Regulatory Cooperation
PU
04:07aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Approves Grant for Healthier, More Reliable Water in Kiribati
PU
04:07aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Asian Evaluation Week Promotes South–South Knowledge Exchange
PU
04:07aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Exports in August fall 13.6% to $44.2 billion
PU
04:03aEuro zone manufacturing slump dragged on in August - PMI
RE
04:01aEUROZONE : Final Manufacturing PMI as estimates at 47
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for ..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ..
4Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
5MODERN TIMES GROUP AB : MODERN TIMES MTG : MTG Enters into Term Sheet with HUYA Inc. Regarding the Forming of ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group