Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas listens during a press conference in Cairo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the country's fifth-generation data network (5G).

Maas told reporters in Berlin that Huawei was a company dependent on the Chinese state due to its national security laws, which meant Huawei was obliged to pass on information to the government there.

Germany therefore wants to add a test of trustworthiness to the 5G security catalogue that so far had mainly envisaged an evaluation of technical criteria, Maas said.

In this test of trustworthiness, German authorities will examine if a company is forced by law in its home country to pass on information and data that actually should be protected, Maas said, adding: "That's the case with Huawei."

The comments by the foreign minister are the strongest sign yet Berlin is willing to take a tougher approach on Huawei and may exclude the Chinese equipment vendor at least from some parts of the 5G network.

Government officials confirmed last month that Germany's so-called security catalogue foresaw an evaluation of technical and other criteria, but said no single vendor would be barred in order to create a level playing field for equipment vendors.

The United States has piled pressure on its allies to shut out Huawei, the leading telecoms equipment vendor with a global market share of 28%, saying its gear contained 'back doors' that would enable China to spy on other countries.

German operators are all customers of Huawei and have warned that banning the Chinese vendor would add years of delays and billions of dollars in costs to launching 5G networks.

The Shenzhen-based company has denied the allegations by Washington, which imposed export controls on Huawei in May, hobbling its business and raising questions over whether the Chinese company can maintain its market lead.

U.S. officials have also argued that, under China's national intelligence law, all citizens and companies are required to collaborate in espionage efforts.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi hosts banquet for guests attending intl import expo
PU
06:54pUnder Armour cuts revenue forecast; federal probe weighs on shares
RE
06:53pOccidental to slash spending after swinging to loss
RE
06:30pGerman minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out
RE
06:30pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/05Premier calls for joint efforts to keep East Asian cooperation on right track
PU
06:30pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses red peas grown locally
PU
06:30pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Signing of contract for production of red peas
PU
06:25pU.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony
RE
06:05pSoftBank to tighten governance at start-ups after WeWork debacle - FT
RE
05:40pAUSTRALIAN PSI® : Services sector improves in October
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber posts wider quarterly loss as costs rise, shares drop nearly 7%
2SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference - Audit Committee
4HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) : HOIST FINANCE PUBL : has received commitment from CarVal for a rated Italian securit..
5SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, IN : SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group