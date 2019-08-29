Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German minister eyes tax cuts for `Mittelstand' as economy cools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Taxes would be cut for Germany's Mittelstand, the small and medium-sized businesses that form the backbone of Europe's biggest economy, under a proposal the country's economy minister made on Thursday.

The plans by Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, who has been criticised by Mittelstand companies for not doing enough to help them in the past few months, include limiting tax on retained profits to 25%.

Hit by trade disputes and Brexit uncertainty, the export-oriented German economy contracted in the second quarter, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government disagrees on how to deal with the slowdown.

"We are shaped by a strong and world-oriented Mittelstand like almost no other country," Altmaier said. "A corner stone of my Mittelstand strategy is to improve economic conditions. "We must reduce the tax burden on the Mittelstand."

The Mittelstand companies account for 35% of corporate turnover in Germany and 60% of jobs, Altmaier said. They tend to be family-owned, have up to 500 workers and annual revenues below 50 million euros.

He also proposed capping tax for business partnerships at 45%, limiting welfare contribution costs to less than 40%, and cutting red tape to provide savings of 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion).

He reiterated his desire to completely abolish a solidarity tax, much of which has gone to support eastern states since reunification in 1990, after the cabinet last week agreed to exempt most taxpayers from it.

Altmaier, a member of Merkel's conservatives, put no figures on the total savings he had in mind and gave no details on the financing of them.

Some Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in the ruling coalition, want the government to ditch a long-standing commitment to achieving a balanced budget and be prepared to issue new debt to fund investment, for example in an ambitious new climate package.

However, many of Merkel's conservatives will not countenance loosening the purse strings to help the economy and prefer tax cuts.

The BDI industry association welcomed Altmaier's plans, describing them as the "correct instruments" to strengthen small and mid-sized businesses and urged the minister to push through his ideas against any political resistance.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.9072 Delayed Quote.0.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL ECONOMY OF HUNGARY : Domestic investments continue to grow dynamically
PU
07:35aAutism Treatment Centers of Michigan Announces Opening of New Clinical Center in Gaylord
SE
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:31aLooking on the bright side of the economy
07:22aYen set for biggest monthly rise since May as sentiment fragile
RE
07:22aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Fears Of Trade-war Escalation Fade
DJ
07:18aChina to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies
RE
07:17aThailand can add more economic stimulus if needed - Financial Minister
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group