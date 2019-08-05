Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German private sector activity at weakest in more than six years - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district is photographed early evening in Frankfurt

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Germany's private sector hit its weakest level in more than six years in July, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting Europe's largest economy started the third quarter on a weak footing.

IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 from 52.6 in June -- its lowest since June 2013 and closer to the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The final figure was lower than a flash reading of 51.4 and came as an expansion in the services sector only just managed to offset weakness in manufacturing.

"It's very early stages, but the PMI figures suggest that the economy is heading for another weak GDP (gross domestic product) performance over the third quarter, on the back of what is generally expected to have been a slight contraction in the three months to June," said IHS Markit economist Phil Smith.

"A further weakening of the data flow in the coming months and Germany's economy could be staring down the barrel of a mild technical recession," he added.

Economists talk about a technical recession when there are two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The Bundesbank expects the German economy -- which grew by 0.4% in January-March but is facing headwinds from trade disputes, Brexit-related uncertainty and a cooling global economy -- to shrink slightly in the second quarter.

A PMI covering the service sector declined to 54.5, its weakest level in six months, from 55.8 in June.

Sentiment among service providers about their future output remained positive but it was at its lowest level since December 2014, with firms pointing to concerns about prospects for economic growth and the car industry.

A sister survey published on Thursday had shown a recession in the manufacturing sector deepening in July with factories churning out goods at the slowest pace in seven years and export orders plunging the most in more than a decade.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.50% 0.9184 Delayed Quote.1.57%
IHS MARKIT LTD -0.33% 63.83 Delayed Quote.33.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aEuro zone investor morale hits lowest since Oct 2014, Sentix says
RE
04:55aTrade friction hits stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
04:54aEURO ZONE FACTORY MALAISE IMPACTING SERVICES GROWTH : Pmi
RE
04:51aUK July car sales fall to lowest since 2012
RE
04:51aANALYSTS' VIEW : Yuan drops through 7 per dollar as Sino-U.S. trade war escalates
RE
04:51aChina lets yuan slide through key 7 level for first time in decade as trade war worsens
RE
04:50aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Indicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q3 2019
PU
04:43aUK services PMI unexpectedly jumps to nine-month high
RE
04:31aGerman private sector activity at weakest in more than six years - PMI
RE
04:30aEUROZONE : Sentix index worse than estimates at -13.7
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
3BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : BIOCARTIS : Study on Performance Data of Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Mutation Assay at 71st A..
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group