Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German retail sales fall second month in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:17am CEST
People walk on a shopping street in the southern German town of Konstanz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German retail sales edged down unexpectedly for the second month in a row in August, data showed on Monday, suggesting that trade disputes abroad and political tensions at home dampened consumer morale in Europe's largest economy over the summer.

Household spending has become a key growth driver in Germany where consumers benefit from record-high employment, rising real wages, strong job security and low borrowing costs.

Retail sales fell by 0.1 percent on the month in real terms in August, the Federal Statistics Office said. This was weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent rise and followed a downwardly revised drop of 1.1 percent in July.

On the year, retail rose by 1.6 percent, beating the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent increase and following a revised 0.9 percent increase in July. Retail sales data is a volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision.

"The economic environment for consumption is still excellent, but many consumers are worried about U.S. tariff disputes and the many open conflicts in the federal government", HDE retail association head Josef Sanktjohanser said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition has quarrelled over refugees, immigration and right-wing extremism over the past months which brought the government close to collapse.

Sanktjohanser said policymakers must now ensure stability and dependability at all levels so that consumers would not be unsettled further by political bickering.

The retail sales data followed a GfK survey published last week that showed the mood among German shoppers improved heading into October, suggesting that consumers will feed overall economic growth in the fourth quarter despite rising inflation.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42aFlying on one engine, global growth exposed to turbulence
RE
09:38aHammond says EU is in the mood for a Brexit deal
RE
09:22aLebanon bond rout ramps up currency concerns, pressure for fiscal reform
RE
09:19aSouth African assets weaker in early trade
RE
09:17aGerman retail sales fall second month in a row
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12aWINTERSHALL GMBH : Plan for Development and Operation for Nova approved
PU
09:12aSunk costs - Airports taking action against rising seas, storms as climate changes
RE
09:07aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Petroleum Minister launches SATAT initiative to promote Compressed Bio-Gas as an alternative, green transport fuel
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : cuts full-year profit forecast by 12 percent as strikes take toll
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for Q2/FY2018
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Groupe Casino to Dispose of 55 Monoprix Real-Estate As..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.