4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German start-up trials solar car that can charge as you drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:52am CEST
A moss for removing carbon dioxide from the air inside the car is seen inside German solar car company Sono Motors' prototype car

(This Aug 7 story has been corrected to show Sion cannot be charged from other electric cars, remove reference to production taking place at German plants and correct number of orders to 6,500.)

Germany will likely miss its target of putting 1 million electric cars on the road by 2020 but the government said in April it was ready to offer support to companies that make batteries for electric vehicles.

Sono Motors, founded in 2016, is developing the Sion, a fully-electric vehicle that has solar cells integrated into its bodywork. It can be charged via solar power or from conventional power outlets.

Production will start in the second half of 2019 and the company has more than 6,500 orders which it aims to start selling at 16,000 euros (£14,357.96) next year.

Sion will have 330 solar cells attached to the vehicle's roof, bonnet and sides and its battery system will offer a range of around 250 km (155 miles) before it needs recharging.

"We have a seat heater, there is air conditioning, there is a large infotainment system where I can also connect my phone interactively, which means I really have a full vehicle which is very simple, has no frills," Laurin Hahn, co-founder and chief executive of the startup told Reuters.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aPaddy Power Betfair cuts outlook despite positive quarter
RE
04:20aChinese exports accelerate even as Trump escalates trade war
RE
04:20aChina's Imports Jump as It Digs In for a Long Trade Fight -- Update
DJ
04:19aChinese exports accelerate even as Trump escalates trade war
RE
04:18aEuro gains as dollar rally fades; yen rebounds
RE
04:16aECB sees scope for further consumption boom
RE
04:03aChinese media warns against 'wantonly' rising tariffs in U.S. trade war
RE
04:01aStellar Lumens is Now Bitcoin IRA's Third Most Popular Cryptocurrency
PR
03:57aBIOCENTURY - MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Gsk, j&j
AQ
03:52aGerman start-up trials solar car that can charge as you drive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Elon Musk's Tesla buyout would reengineer take-private deals
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Spend Over $22 Billion on AI, Auto Tech and 5G
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 2018 Half-Year Report
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.