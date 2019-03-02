Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German state civil servants secure consumption-boosting pay hikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 06:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People carry their shopping bags in downtown Hamburg

POTSDAM, Germany (Reuters) - Germany's more than one million public-sector workers in the country's states on Saturday secured pay hikes of 8 percent over 33 months, a deal likely to boost consumption and provide impetus for an economy increasingly dependent on spending for growth.

The pay rise falls short of demands by the Verdi trade union for a 6 percent increase this year for civil servants at the state level.

Still, the pay hikes are largely in line with other wage agreements. More than 2 million civil servants at the federal and municipal level agreed last year to a pay increase of some 7.5 percent over 2-1/2 years.

Europe's largest economy, which is expected to grow for the tenth successive year in 2019, is facing headwinds from trade hostilities that are hurting its export-dependent manufacturers.

As exports weaken, state spending and private consumption have become growth drivers. Wage increases and low borrowing costs owing to record-low interest rates have been providing impetus for the cooling economy.

"This is the best result at the state level in many years," Verdi chief Frank Bsirske said after the agreement was reached in the city of Potsdam, west of Berlin.

The deal foresees an increase of 3.2 percent this year, an equal hike next year and a 1.4-percent raise in 2021.

(Reporting by Leon Malherbe in Potsdam and Christina Amann in Berlin; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06pGerman state civil servants secure consumption-boosting pay hikes
RE
05:41pWhy Trump's Effort to Narrow the Trade Gap Has Flopped So Far
DJ
05:22pTrump says strong dollar hurting U.S. competitiveness
RE
01:19pTesla showroom in southern UK damaged by 'accidental' fire
RE
12:44pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : ASA Recognizes Soy Leaders at 2019 Annual Awards Banquet
PU
12:04pPRESS RELEASE : NAWG and the National Wheat Foundation Named New Board Officers at the 2019 Commodity Classic
PU
11:19aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Multinationals have an important role to play in integrating the economies of Eastern Africa
PU
11:14aDEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION OF : Soft loan Scheme for sugar mills
PU
10:54aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government decides to allow one more opportunity to employees of Public Sector Insurance Companies who joined on or before 28th June, 1995
PU
10:15aHow Canada Goosed the Currency Market
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Correction to Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead
2NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
3TESLA : UK: Blaze at Tesla service center under control
4KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
5AT&T : AT&T : Shapes Up For Entertainment

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.