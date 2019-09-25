Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German state of Hesse: We are ready to help Thomas Cook Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:11am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German regional state of Hesse stands ready to offer financial support to Thomas Cook's German unit, its Prime Minister Volker Bouffier said on Wednesday.

"We are in principle ready to help," he said, adding that the case was now being examined by Hesse, where Thomas Cook Germany is based, and Germany's federal government.

A similar procedure was launched after Thomas Cook's German airline Condor applied for a bridging loan earlier this week in the wake of its British parent's insolvency, which on Tuesday led to the German government granting a 380 million euro ($418.15 million) loan.

(Reporting by Reuters TV and Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.49% 3.451 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20aIndonesia central bank 'comfortable' with rupiah movement - official
RE
06:20aEDF warns Hinkley nuclear plant could cost extra $3.6 billion, see more delays
RE
06:15aSanctions-hit Iran props up economy with bartering, secret deals
RE
06:11aGERMAN STATE OF HESSE : We are ready to help Thomas Cook Germany
RE
06:11aFlights disrupted at Thomas Cook's Nordic arm as it battles to survive
RE
06:11aThomas Cook's Polish business goes into insolvency
RE
06:11aAround 3,600 clients of Thomas Cook's Polish unit remain abroad
RE
06:07aThomas Cook's Polish business goes into insolvency
RE
06:06aTanzania's mobile phone subscriptions rise to nearly 44 million
RE
06:05aUK credit card lending growth weakest since 2015 - UK Finance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : secures $150 million from bond issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group