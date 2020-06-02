Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German stocks shine in Europe as carmakers surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Picture shows a detail of the German share index DAX board during a trading session at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European stocks hit their highest levels since early March on Tuesday, with German stocks outperforming as carmakers rallied on hopes of stimulus and Lufthansa gained after its board approved a state bailout.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.4% to reclaim levels not seen since March 9. Traders in Germany returned from a long weekend to drive the DAX up 3.2% to its highest since March 5.

Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW gained between 5.9% and 9% on a Reuters report on Sunday that the country's Ministry of Economics had proposed a 5 billion euro buyer bonus scheme to boost car sales.

Europe's automobiles & parts index jumped 4.9%, leading gains, while insurers, real estate <.SX86P> and banking <.SX7P> rose between 2.5% and 3%.

Lufthansa surged 6.3% as its supervisory board approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout even as it forced the German airline to give some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

German leaders are expected to present a stimulus package on Tuesday worth 75 billion-80 billion euros ($83 billion-$89 billion) to support economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report.

"Broadly firmer stock markets continue to keep market sentiment risk-on," UniCredit analysts wrote in a morning note.

"Investors swept aside a succession of negative news and focused on brighter economic prospects as more and more countries ease containment measures."

With restrictions easing across the globe, data on Tuesday suggested the worst may be over for European manufacturers. All eyes are on the European Central Bank meeting later this week, where policymakers are expected to ramp up bond purchases.

Gains across the other markets were tempered by U.S.-China tensions, with Wall Street futures coming under pressure after President Donald Trump vowed to use the military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody.

France's biggest private TV operator TF1 jumped 7.8% as it announced the launch of a new soccer channel 'Telefoot' along with its partner MediaPro Group.

Norway's Seadrill slid 8.2% after writing down $1.2 billion on the value of its oil drilling rigs and warning that it may have to convert a part of its $7.4 billion in debt into equity to survive.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 6.39% 55.96 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
BOUYGUES 2.33% 28.6 Real-time Quote.-26.27%
DAIMLER AG 10.07% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-32.39%
DAX 3.45% 11986.44 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5.36% 9.666 Delayed Quote.-44.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.79% 39.43 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 6.73% 52.2 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
SEADRILL LIMITED -1.38% 0.4636 Delayed Quote.-81.75%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.45% 359.39 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.46% 785.16 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
TF1 7.21% 5.32 Real-time Quote.-32.95%
TRATON SE 3.86% 15.722 Delayed Quote.-36.70%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.29% 140.88 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
WTI 2.57% 36.327 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aUK mortgage approvals slumped to record low in April lockdown - BoE
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09aShares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain
RE
05:07aIndonesia raises 24.35 trillion rupiah from debt auction, above target
RE
05:07aShares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain
RE
05:06aOil prices rise before OPEC+ meeting about extending output cuts
RE
05:01aUK house prices fall by most since 2009 as COVID hits - Nationwide
RE
05:00aEd Tech JPA Consortium in Calif. Contracts with Edupoint to Expedite Procurement of Synergy SIS
SE
04:52aUK lends 21 billion pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group