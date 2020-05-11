Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German tax intake may fall 100 billion euros short of estimate - Bild

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:17am EDT

German federal and state governments and local authorities are likely to get about 100 billion euros(87.58 billion pounds) less in tax revenues this year than previously estimated due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis, mass-selling Bild reported on Monday.

The paper did not cite its sources. The government's tax experts are due to give their forecasts for the tax intake this week.

The deficit is likely to reach 300 billion euros by 2024, Bild said.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Thomas Seythal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aClean Air Dallas Pro Now Helps Homeowners Improve the Structural Integrity of Their Crawl Spaces
SE
06:28aOil falls on fears of coronavirus second wave
RE
06:19aMINISTER LINDIWE ZULU : Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 Level 4 Risk Adjusted Approach
PU
06:19aTHE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS : first steps to lockdown relaxation and the Bank warns of major GDP fall in 2020
PU
06:17aGerman tax intake may fall 100 billion euros short of estimate - Bild
RE
06:15aOVER 80% OF U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES EXPECT LONGER IMPACT OF PANDEMIC : survey
RE
06:09aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Vietnam leads gains as countries aim to ease lockdowns
RE
06:05aKROST CPAs & Consultants Provides Much-Needed Help to Businesses Affected by the Economic Downturn Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
SE
06:04aNETHERLANDS : Union concerned COVID-19 protocols not followed
PU
06:03aBA-owner says he has exhausted every avenue to shore up liquidity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Britain's embattled aviation indu..
4Qantas pauses plane deliveries from Airbus, Boeing due to virus
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group