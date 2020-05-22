Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 01:14am EDT

Tax revenues of the German government and the 16 federal states declined by 23.5% in April from a year earlier to around 39 billion euros (34.90 billion pounds)due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry's monthly report showed on Friday.

Europe's largest economy is facing its most severe recession since World War Two as measures to prevent the disease have hampered public life and business.

Early indicators show that the situation will likely remain difficult over the next months, the ministry said.

The revenue decline was most severe for income, corporate and air traffic taxes, the report showed. The pandemic's impact on tax revenues were first visible in March but has now accelerated.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier this month that the plunge in tax revenues will not stop the government from presenting a stimulus package next month to help companies recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Germany has approved an initial rescue package worth more than 750 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with the government taking on new debt for the first time since 2013.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aChina drops GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
01:21aRudderless after a rally, stock markets look for next catalyst
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aGerman tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:07aCentral Asian and Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Meeting
PU
12:59aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
12:58aJapan launches its version of Fed's 'Main Street' scheme as deflation returns
RE
12:56aHong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law
RE
12:55aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : board looks set to win latest battle with Stelios
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump
4Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence o..
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group