German tax revenues fall 25.3% due to coronavirus pandemic

05/22/2020 | 04:49am EDT

Tax revenues of the German government and the 16 federal states declined by 25.3% in April from a year earlier to around 39 billion euros ($43 billion) due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry's monthly report showed on Friday.

Europe's largest economy is facing its most severe recession since World War Two as measures to prevent the disease have hampered public life and business.

Early indicators show that the situation will likely remain difficult over the next months, the ministry said.

The revenue decline was most severe for income, corporate and air traffic taxes, the report showed. The pandemic's impact on tax revenues were first visible in March but has now accelerated.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier this month that the plunge in tax revenues will not stop the government from presenting a stimulus package next month to help companies recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Germany has approved an initial rescue package worth more than 750 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with the government taking on new debt for the first time since 2013.

(Story corrects percentage change in headline and lede to 25.3%, (not 23.5%)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

