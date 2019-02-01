Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German union threatens warning strikes in steel industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A member of German Metal Workers' Union IG Metall hold an alarm clock during a protest in front of a Siemens factory in Karlsruhe

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union IG Metall said on Friday it would recommend that workers in the iron and steel industry in the northwest of the country hold warning strikes next week, after it walked out of a third round of wage talks saying managers offered nothing new.

Knut Giesler, the union chief for North Rhine-Westphalia state, broke off the latest round of negotiations after just 15 minutes.

Warning strikes tend to be brief, lasting a few hours or a day. The union said it would propose a series of strikes to its wage commission on Saturday but gave no details of which companies would be targeted next week or when.

The steel employers' association said the behaviour of Germany's biggest union in the negotiations was disappointing and "not constructive."

IG Metall said in December it was seeking a 6 percent wage hike for the 72,000 steel industry employees in the northwest region, possibly setting a benchmark for millions of workers in Europe's largest economy.

The union, which represents 3.9 million people in the metal working and electrical industries, also wants workers to get a 1,800-euro (£1,578) holiday bonus.

Andreas Goss, head of the employers' group, said the two sides remained at odds over the bonus and over the terms for taking time off in lieu of the bonus.

The next round of talks is scheduled for Feb. 18.

(Reporting by Birgit Mitwollen; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
03:48pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
03:41pDollar gains vs yen after U.S. jobs, manufacturing data
RE
03:29pDollar gains vs yen after U.S. jobs, manufacturing data
RE
03:27pGerman union threatens warning strikes in steel industry
RE
03:24p'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
RE
03:19pPOTENTIAL FED PICK CAIN SAYS DEFLATION BIGGER WORRY : Fox Business
RE
03:18pEXCLUSIVE : China buys U.S. soybeans a day after trade talks - traders
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Provides Construction Update and Increases Capa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.