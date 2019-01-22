Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

German utility EWE eyes stake sale worth up to $1.8 billion in H2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:17am EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - German utility EWE aims to sell a minority stake seen worth up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the second half of 2019, its chief executive said, adding it was open to foreign investors.

By Christoph Steitz, Tom Käckenhoff and Vera Eckert

"What is important is that any new investor must be long-term and support the group's value and strategy," CEO Stefan Dohler told Reuters at an energy conference in Berlin.

Some European countries, most notably Germany and Denmark, have become more sceptical of critical infrastructure falling into the hands of foreign investors, with some intervening to avert such deals.

EWE, majority-owned by cities and municipalities in northwestern Germany, will begin the sales process in the first quarter, Dohler said, noting bringing in an outside co-owner would serve as a "healthy corrective" to the group's strategy.

The stake could be worth up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.82 billion) with potential bidders including a consortium of infrastructure investor Macquarie and Allianz, sources familiar with the process told Reuters this month.

Canadian pension fund OMERS, Australian infrastructure fund IFM and Dutch pension fund PGGM, all keen to invest in stable energy infrastructure assets, could also be interested, the sources said.

Dohler also said the group was in intense talks with a number of potential buyers for its operations in Turkey, where EWE is the fourth-largest natural gas supplier by number of customers.

However, EWE would only sell when the price is right, he said.

"There won't be a fire sale."

Turkish gas distributor Palmet last week said it was in talks to acquire EWE's Turkish business and estimated the deal at 130 million to 150 million euros.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

(Editing by Thomas Seythal and Jason Neely)

By Christoph Steitz, Tom KÃ¤ckenhoff and Vera Eckert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ -0.56% 183.3 Delayed Quote.5.29%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -0.41% 14.455 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD -1.16% 116.31 End-of-day quote.8.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : sweeps Chievo, Ronaldo misses penalty
AQ
09:38aDakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Appoints Senior Management New CFO
GL
09:38aAMAZING GRASS : Debuts New, First-of-its-Kind Plant-Based Answer to Collagen
BU
09:37aFEDEX : Earns No. 10 Spot on the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies List
BU
09:37aHYUNDAI HCN : South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank to receive Iranian South Pars condensate
AQ
09:37aBrookfield Asset Management Notice of 2018 Year End Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
09:36aNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:36aBoomerang Tube LLC Appoints New CEO Ahead of 2019 Expansion Plans
GL
09:36aSPOK : Showcases Interoperability Expertise at IHE Connectathon and HIMSS19
BU
09:36aThe Future of CBDs and Earth Life Sciences
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
5INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.