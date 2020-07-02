Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

German watchdog chief calls Wirecard scandal a 'massive criminal act'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 11:55am EDT
The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim

The head of Germany's financial watchdog on Thursday called the accounting scandal at Wirecard "a massive criminal act", while Deutsche Bank said it was considering support for the collapsed payments company's banking unit.

The comments from BaFin president Felix Hufeld are his most outspoken yet about Wirecard, which last week filed for insolvency owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro ($2.1 billion) hole in its accounts that auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

"It is plain vanilla, old-fashioned criminal behaviour," Hufeld said in an online panel discussion.

BaFin, which oversaw Wirecard's banking subsidiary, has defended its role after taking much of the flak so far for the scandal.

Germany's largest bank said it was working with BaFin and Wirecard's insolvency administrator on the possible support for Wirecard Bank.

"We are in principle prepared to provide this support in the context of a continuation of business operations, if such assistance should become necessary," Deutsche Bank said.

Wirecard's insolvency manager Michael Jaffe said that Wirecard Bank continued to operate, but six German subsidiaries of Wirecard have also applied for insolvency proceedings.

"Wirecard Bank AG is not insolvent. Payouts to merchants and customers of Wirecard Bank are being executed without restrictions", Jaffe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some of Wirecard's customers and partners are breaking ties.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi Sued, a major customer, said on Thursday that Wirecard was no longer processing its credit card payments as of July 1.

(Reporting Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; editing by Thomas Seythal/Mark Potter/Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.47% 8.553 Delayed Quote.20.67%
WIRECARD AG -35.42% 3.1 Delayed Quote.-95.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pSENZIME PUBL : Communique from extra general meeting in Senzime AB (publ)
AQ
12:13pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Successful maiden BMW Motorsport SIM Racing Track Day - Customer racers join works driver and sim pros
AQ
12:13pBMW GROUP STEPS UP ELECTROMOBILITY : E-drives for half a million electrified vehicles
AQ
12:13pCORE SCIENTIFIC : Partners with Horizon Kinetics to Expand Investment in Next Generation Digital Asset Mining Equipment
BU
12:11pSIDETRADE S A : CashTarget turns collections into 'game'
AQ
12:11pWorldwide Endpoint Security Software Market Shares Report Reveals CrowdStrike is Shaping the Endpoint Market
BU
12:09pPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : Virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus COVID-19
PU
12:09pADUX : Sale of Admoove Sweden for 315K
PU
12:08pCLEAN TEQ : Capital Structure Update
AQ
12:08pDIGITAL REALTY : Announces Redemption of 3.625% Notes Due 2022 and 3.950% Notes Due 2022
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
5TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group