Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German yield at record low, euro sinks as Draghi rekindles policy easing bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:44am EDT
An illustration picture shows a one euro coin

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro dropped and German government bond yields hit a new record low on Tuesday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank will provide more stimulus if inflation doesn't pick up.

The euro zone's central bank will need to ease policy again, possibly through new rate cuts or asset purchases, if inflation doesn't head back to its target, Draghi told the ECB's annual conference in Sintra, Portugal.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropped to a new record low of minus 0.274% after the remarks, while other euro zone bond yields were lower by 3-5 basis points.

"The very fact that some ECB board members are considering rate cuts should be seen as a wake-up call," said Marc-André Fongern, a strategist at MAF Global Forex in Frankfurt.

"Given the multitude of risks to the economy, this signifies a fundamental change in communication."

The euro weakened across the board after ECB's Draghi comments. It erased earlier gains against the dollar and dived to a 1-1/2 week low versus the perceived safe-haven Swiss franc.

The main euro zone stocks index trimmed early losses as the euro fell. It was trading down just 0.1% by 0812 GMT as the fall in the single currency translated into a boost for euro zone exporters.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team; Writing by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
RE
05:04aFacebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
05:03aEUROZONE : Final Core CPI as estimates at 0.8%
05:03aEUROZONE : Trade Balance better than estimates at 15.3B
05:03aEUROZONE : German ZEW worse than estimates at -21.1
05:03aEUROZONE : Final CPI as estimates at 1.2%
05:02aAP EXPLAINS : Behind Libra, Facebook's new digital currency
AQ
05:02aFARFETCH : to Be Founding Member of New Blockchain Initiative
BU
04:58aChina to suspend pork imports from Canadian company Frigo Royal
RE
04:57aBritain must do everything to keep finance competitive after Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : annual profit rises 17% on Sunbelt growth
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon raises £1.4 billion to help fund Cypress deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About