Germantown Pediatric Dental & Orthodontic Center : “Tribute to Our Teachers” program

Today, the Germantown Pediatric Dental & Orthodontic Center, a combined
Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic services, announced the launch of its
“Tribute to Our Teachers” program this Holiday season as a way to give
back to the community and promote well-being. The program involves
students nominating a teacher they feel could greatly benefit from free
orthodontic treatment.
“In the midst of living our lives and having a career independent of
this, taking a few minutes to remember our connection with one another
feels good,” said Dr. Elizabeth Robles. “I asked myself how I can be of
more benefit to those around me when I remembered this quote…‘Don’t ask
yourself what the world needs. Ask yourself what makes you come alive
and then go do that. Because what the world needs is people who have
come alive.’ - Howard Thurman.
“As an Orthodontist, providing a service of ‘straight teeth’ using new
technology makes me come alive. Teachers came to mind for many reasons
with everything they do for our children. Thus the birth of ‘A Tribute
to Our Teachers’ program. Providing the gift of straight teeth to three
special teachers is one way for me to express gratitude and
thankfulness.”
Criteria include students (preferably) submitting a one page summary on
why he or she feels the teacher should be chosen to receive free
orthodontic services. Submissions can be submitted via email to OrthoStaff@GermantownBigSmiles.com.
Deadline for submissions is December 15, 2018. Winners will be chosen by
December 24, 2018.
For more information, contact Dr. Elizabeth Robles at 1.877.992.4476 or
above email.
About Germantown Pediatric Dental & Orthodontic Center
Germantown Pediatric Dental & Orthodontic Center has more than 30 years
of combined experience specializing in Pediatric Dental services for
infants and children as well as Orthodontic services to children and
adults of all ages. Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch,
state-of-the-art services and excellent customer care. Visit us at www.GermantownBigSmiles.com.
