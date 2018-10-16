Germantown Pediatric Dental & Orthodontic Center : “Tribute to Our Teachers” program

Today, the Germantown Pediatric Dental & Orthodontic Center, a combined Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic services, announced the launch of its “Tribute to Our Teachers” program this Holiday season as a way to give back to the community and promote well-being. The program involves students nominating a teacher they feel could greatly benefit from free orthodontic treatment.

“In the midst of living our lives and having a career independent of this, taking a few minutes to remember our connection with one another feels good,” said Dr. Elizabeth Robles. “I asked myself how I can be of more benefit to those around me when I remembered this quote…‘Don’t ask yourself what the world needs. Ask yourself what makes you come alive and then go do that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.’ - Howard Thurman.

“As an Orthodontist, providing a service of ‘straight teeth’ using new technology makes me come alive. Teachers came to mind for many reasons with everything they do for our children. Thus the birth of ‘A Tribute to Our Teachers’ program. Providing the gift of straight teeth to three special teachers is one way for me to express gratitude and thankfulness.”

Criteria include students (preferably) submitting a one page summary on why he or she feels the teacher should be chosen to receive free orthodontic services. Submissions can be submitted via email to OrthoStaff@GermantownBigSmiles.com. Deadline for submissions is December 15, 2018. Winners will be chosen by December 24, 2018.

For more information, contact Dr. Elizabeth Robles at 1.877.992.4476 or above email.

