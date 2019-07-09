Log in
Germany, France agreed to back Carney to head IMF - Frankfurter Allgemeine

07/09/2019 | 12:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Annual Mansion House dinner in London

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France agreed some time ago to support Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to be the new head of the International Monetary Fund, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

Without citing a source, the daily said Berlin and Paris had originally agreed to support Carney with a view to him taking over at the IMF in 2021, but this had been moved forward due to incumbent IMF chief Christine Lagarde's forthcoming move to the European Central Bank and Carney was available from January.

A French official said at the weekend that, while France was aware support was growing for the Canadian-British-Irish citizen, there was concern that appointing "basically a Canadian" would set a precedent for a job that has traditionally been held by a European.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

