Germany Plans to Renege on Pledge to Raise Military Spending, Defying Trump -- Update

By Bojan Pancevski in Berlin and Laurence Norman in Brussels

The German government is poised to renege on its pledge to raise military spending, the latest gesture of defiance by Chancellor Angela Merkel toward President Donald Trump.

If confirmed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the move would mark a fresh step in the gradual estrangement between the U.S. and its erstwhile loyal European ally and comes after Mr. Trump's repeated attacks of North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders for not meeting a 2% military-spending target.

In recent months, Berlin has rebuked Washington's demands that it limits gas purchases from Russia, ban Chinese components from its communication networks, and prevent German companies from doing business with Iran.

In another sign of Berlin pushing for Europe to chart a more independent geopolitical course, Ms. Merkel is planning an unprecedented summit between European Union heads of government and Chinese President Xi Jinping next year, European diplomats said Monday.

Ms. Merkel publicly pledged last year to increase German military expenditure to 1.5% of gross domestic product by 2024 and bring it closer to the 2% level members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have set themselves as a target. The promise followed mounting and increasingly overt pressure by Washington under Mr. Trump.

Berlin currently spends about EUR43 billion ($49 billion) or over 1.2% of GDP on defense. Under the new budget plan, unveiled by the finance ministry Monday, the spending would rise to 1.37% of GDP next year, but then decrease again to 1.33% in 2019, 1.29% in 2022 and 1.25% in 2023.

The draft budget includes EUR44.7 billion in spending for the Defense Ministry, well under the EUR47.2 billion Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen had requested -- and communicated to NATO -- according to lawmakers who had seen the draft.

"The commitment we have made to NATO states that spending should reach 2% if the budget conditions allow for it. We haven't abandoned the target but it remains a challenge that the federal government wants to master," said a senior government official.

The government has yet to endorse the draft, which will be put to the cabinet on Wednesday. It will again approve the final plan in early summer before parliament has the last word.

Yet while this means the figures aren't cast in stone, an economic slowdown, its expected impact on tax revenues, and the reluctance of both parties in Ms. Merkel's coalition to fight for unpopular military spending or appear to appease Mr. Trump, make a reversal unlikely.

The controversial budget draft comes as NATO leaders are preparing a gathering in Washington next month to celebrate the alliance's 70th anniversary.

The move will add further strain to a trans-Atlantic relationship that has been steadily deteriorating since Mr. Trump took office. In recent months, Berlin has pushed back against pressure from the Trump administration to block Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline that will increase the flow of gas from Germany to Russia, as well as against demands to prevent the Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from building Germany's next-generation 5G mobile network.

"NATO members clearly pledged to move towards, not away, from 2% by 2024. That the German government would even be considering reducing its already unacceptable commitments to military readiness is a worrisome signal to Germany's 28 NATO allies," said the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard A. Grenell.

Lower military funding also means that Germany is unlikely to purchase U.S. aircraft to service the American nuclear arsenal stationed in the country as announced by the Defense Ministry earlier this year, according to several politicians from both parties. In January, the Defense Ministry said it was considering purchasing up to 45 Boeing-made F/A-18 warplanes.

Separately, Ms. Merkel's decision to host the Chinese president with other EU leaders next year comes partly in response to Mr. Trump's effort to reset his country's own relation with the emerging superpower.

EU heads of government rarely meet collectively with other countries. Such high-level summits tend to be with other regional groups like the Asia-Europe Meeting or, recently, the League of Arab States. Germany holds the presidency of the EU in the second half of 2020.

There was no immediate comment from Ms. Merkel's spokesman.

Ms. Merkel's plan speaks to frustration, diplomats say, over the region's scattered approach to Chinese practices including forced technology transfers, restricted access for European companies to Chinese government contracts and concerns about the security of critical technology, like 5G networks.

China has already signed economic partnerships with 13 EU countries, the details of which are sometimes murky to EU officials, raising concerns about whether agreed projects fit with EU rules on transparent and fair competition for government contracts. Mr. Xi is expected to sign a 14th agreement with Italy during his visit.

Chinese companies have in some cases won lucrative contracts to complete the national portion of mainly EU-financed projects, a practice European officials say is only possible because state-owned Chinese companies have access to cheap loans and subsidies from the Beijing government which help slash costs.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com and Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com