Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany Readies Emergency Budget as Merkel Enters Self-Isolation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

By Bojan Pancevski

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel went into self-isolation at home on Sunday after being exposed to a person infected by the new coronavirus, a day before her government was set to adopt fiscal measures worth up to EUR500 billion to help shield Europe's largest economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

Ms. Merkel had received a vaccine against pneumonia on Friday by a physician who was later found to be infected with the virus, her spokesman said in a statement Sunday.

The chancellor will conduct her business from home until she receives a reliable test result, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"She will be tested regularly in the coming days, because a test would not be conclusive at this stage," he said.

The health of Ms. Merkel, who is 65 years old, has been a subject of speculation in local media after she suffered several attacks of shaking in public last year, forcing her to remain seated during official appointments when the national anthem was played.

Her deputy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who serves as Germany's vice chancellor, will now preside over the cabinet meeting on Monday that will draft an emergency budget, officials said, which could be approved by parliament as early as Wednesday. The new budget would allow the government to raise borrowing to the tune of EUR150 billion this year and include several hundreds of billions euros more in loan guarantees to help businesses of all sizes secure liquidity amid a coronavirus shutdown.

The package would cause the federal government to post a budget deficit for the first time since 2014, in a stark reversal of its longstanding policy of fiscal restraint.

The series of bills could even allow the German government to increase its liabilities beyond the EUR500 billion mark if the country's shutdown extends for longer or causes a sharper downturn than currently expected. An estimate by Deutsche Bank last week showed the country's gross domestic product could fall by as much as a quarter in the three months to the end of June.

The move comes after the German government last week ordered all nonessential businesses to close to help limit contagion, and large industrial companies such as the car makers Volkswagen AG and BMW AG closed their factories. On Sunday, Ms. Merkel announced a tightening of these measures, including a ban of public gatherings of more than two people, with the exemption of families and people who live in the same household.

"We must make sure that the economy overcomes this situation and protect as many jobs as possible," Mr. Scholz said in a broadcast interview Saturday night. "That's why we have decided to borrow a very large additional amount and ask the parliament to allow this, so we could have all the power we need in the next weeks and months."

One official close to Mr. Scholz said the new budget would create a EUR150 billion fund that could take equity stakes in German companies in need of fresh capital. Separately, the government would issue guarantees backing up to EUR400 billion in bank loans for companies facing liquidity crunches, the official said.

The official said that the fund would be modeled on Sofin, a vehicle set up to bail out banks during the 2009 financial crisis.

Ms. Merkel's government agreed last week to provide unlimited loan guarantees for businesses hit by the fallout from the pandemic. The measures were cleared on Sunday by the European Union's state aid watchdog, which has suspended its state aid rules for the duration of the crisis.

The ability of Germany's government to borrow is governed by strict fiscal rules enshrined in the constitution. Under the rules, the country can borrow up to just 0.35% of gross domestic product in normal times. The rules can be amended only by a two-thirds majority of parliament.

In practice, however, successive governments have delivered a budget surplus every year since 2014. Most German economists welcome the decision to remove all fiscal constraints given the extraordinary circumstances and the risk that Germany's industry could suffer lasting damage even in a short downturn.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24pWall Street braces for another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
03:20pGermany Readies Emergency Budget as Merkel Enters Self-Isolation
DJ
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Assessing Mounting Damage from Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
02:27pOccidental nears deal with activist Icahn on proxy battle - source
RE
02:00pWhite House, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package -- Update
DJ
01:51pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Viktor Orbán had talks with President of Serbia in Budapest
PU
01:40pFacebook to reduce video streaming quality in Europe
RE
01:12pEmirates stops nearly all passenger flights, slashes wages
RE
01:07pWhite House, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package
DJ
12:53pEU approves 3 billion euros of Portuguese state aid against coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Netflix to slash traffic across Europe to relieve virus strain on internet providers
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : Russia blames Gulf nations for oil crash - TASS
3TESLA, INC. : FORD, GM, TESLA GETTING 'GO AHEAD' TO MAKE VENTILATORS: Trump
4TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines says 85% of its passenger planes idle due to co..
5MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : BUSINESS FALLOUT: Marriott to furlough thousands of workers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group