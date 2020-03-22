Germany Readies Emergency Budget to Shield Economy From Coronavirus Fallout

By Bojan Pancevski

BERLIN -- Germany is set to adopt fiscal measures worth up to EUR500 billion to support Europe's largest economy through the country's shutdown in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency budget, which could be approved by parliament as early as Wednesday, would allow the government to raise borrowing to the tune of EUR150 billion this year and include several hundreds of billions euros more in loan guarantees to help businesses of all sizes secure liquidity.

The package would cause the federal government to post a budget deficit for the first time since 2014, in a stark reversal of its longstanding policy of fiscal restraint.

The series of bills could even allow the German government to increase its liabilities beyond the EUR500 billion mark if the country's shutdown extends for longer or causes a sharper downturn than currently expected. An estimate by Deutsche Bank last week showed the country's gross domestic product could fall by as much as a quarter in the three months to the end of June.

The move comes after the government last Wednesday ordered all nonessential businesses to close to help limit contagion, and large industrial companies such as the car makers Volkswagen AG and BMW AG closed their factories.

"We must make sure that the economy overcomes this situation and protect as many jobs as possible," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a broadcast interview Saturday night. "That's why we have decided to borrow a very large additional amount and ask the parliament to allow this, so we could have all the power we need in the next weeks and months."

One official close to Mr. Scholz said that the new budget would create a EUR150 billion fund that could take equity stakes in German companies in need of fresh capital. Separately, the government would issue guarantees backing up to EUR400 billion in bank loans for companies facing liquidity crunches, the official said.

The official said that the fund would be modeled on Sofin, a vehicle set up to bail out banks during the 2009 financial crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government agreed last week to provide unlimited loan guarantees for businesses hit by the fallout from the pandemic. The measures were cleared on Sunday by the European Union's state aid watchdog, which has suspended its state aid rules for the duration of the crisis.

The ability of Germany's government to borrow is governed by strict fiscal rules enshrined in the constitution. Under the rules, the country can borrow up to just 0.35% of gross domestic product in normal times. The rules can be amended only by a two-thirds majority of parliament.

In practice, however, successive governments have delivered a budget surplus every year since 2014. Most German economists welcome the decision to remove all fiscal constraints given the extraordinary circumstances and the risk that Germany's industry could suffer lasting damage even in a short downturn.

