Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany agrees to more aid to shield workers, companies from coronavirus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:12pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

Germany's coalition parties on Thursday agreed to further measures worth some 10 billion euros (8.9 billion pounds) to shield workers and companies from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid package includes higher state transfers for people in short-time work schemes, according to a document agreed by senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

The parties agreed to temporarily lower the tax burden for the catering industry through a reduced VAT rate of 7% for food and to give tax relief for small companies by simplifying loss carry forward.

The package also envisages increased financial support of the federal government worth 500 million euros for schools and pupils to boost e-learning and digitalisation.

"Germany has successfully slowed down the COVID19 pandemic through drastic restrictions. This has significant economic and social consequences," the coalition parties said in a joint statement issued after more than seven hours of negotiations.

"Nevertheless, we can only loosen the restrictions in small steps, because the virus is still widespread in Germany and we must not jeopardise success by another exponential wave of infections," the parties said.

The package will allow the government to keep financial means for future measures, the parties said, suggesting that the government wants to keep some of its fiscal powder dry in the event of another escalation in the outbreak.

Germany has already approved an initial rescue package worth over 750 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with the government taking on new debt for the first time since 2013.

The first package agreed in March comprises a debt-financed supplementary budget of 156 billion euros and a stabilisation fund worth 600 billion euros for loans to struggling businesses and direct stakes in companies.

By Michael Nienaber and Andreas Rinke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26pBOJ says to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27
RE
08:18p66 Industry Organizations Appeal to Governments to Address the Economic Crisis Caused by COVID-19
PU
08:18pBHP : 3D Printing helps us support Saskatchewan healthcare workers
PU
08:14pDelta to raise $3 billion in debt to combat virus fallout
RE
08:12pGermany agrees to more aid to shield workers, companies from coronavirus hit
RE
08:09pChina on slow road to recovery, but recession risk is high - Reuters poll
RE
08:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
08:04pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.91 pct
RE
07:59pAsia stocks set to rise after Wall Street gains on oil rebound
RE
07:51pHong Kong's central bank sells HK$1.82 billion after HKD rises to trading limit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
21-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : 1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Vic..
3CSX CORPORATION : CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall
4Boeing is sued for $336 million over canceled 737 MAX order
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG: Preliminary results for the first quarter 2020 and outlook for the financial year 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group